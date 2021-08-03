The Nation’s Weather
The Nation’s Weather for Tuesday, August 3, 2021
NATIONAL SUMMARY
As a front stalls, showers and thunderstorms will frequent
areas from the Gulf Coast to much of the lower Atlantic
coast today. Even though flash flooding will tend to be
isolated at the onset of the pattern, its persistence may
lead to more widespread flooding problems along the coasts
of the Carolinas and Georgia as the week progresses. As cool
air lingers in the Midwest and Northeast, pockets of storms
are forecast for the Great Lakes and central Appalachians.
Cooler and less humid air will reach part of the interior
South. Thunderstorms, some with localized flash flooding,
will be quite active over the Rockies. Most areas farther
west will be free of rain. Smoke and heat will persist over
the interior Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 38 at Stonington, MI
