Thunderstorms and high winds to start the week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hang on to your hat, because the winds will be consistently hitting speeds of 20-30 mph this week.

Today we can expect winds to be blowing 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. We have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tonight:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain between 9pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West northwest winds 10 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph in some communities.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.