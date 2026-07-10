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Extreme Heat Warning issued July 10 at 9:32AM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 10:52 PM
Published 9:32 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 110
degrees below 6,000 feet and 90 to 100 degrees between 6,000 and
7,500 feet each day.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest, south
central, southwest, and west central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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