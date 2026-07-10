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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 10:44AM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 10:52 PM
Published 10:44 AM

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 101 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast
Idaho.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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