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Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 11 at 11:22AM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:52 PM
Published 11:22 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104
expected.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

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