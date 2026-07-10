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Local Forecast

Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warnings for this weekend

KIFI
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Published 3:14 PM

A few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with even warmer temperatures expected this weekend. For Friday evening, we have a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers. Overnight lows are dropping to the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday will be sunny and hot, with high temperatures in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Afternoon winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

On Sunday, look for another hot day with high temperatures around 100°

The heat will continue into Monday, with highs around 100°

There will be scattered thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons with slightly cooler high temperatures.

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY:

  • WHAT…Temperatures up to 101 expected.
  • WHERE…Portions of central, eastern, south central, and southeast Idaho.
  • WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY:

  • WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102 expected.
  • WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
  • WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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