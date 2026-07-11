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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 11 at 11:24AM MDT until July 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 11:24 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 411 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…High wind gusts could cause any fire starts to grow
rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

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