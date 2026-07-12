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Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 10:47AM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
Updated
today at 5:40 PM
Published 10:47 AM

* WHAT…Major risk of heat effects below 3000 feet.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County and Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…This level of heat affects anyone without effective
cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts likely in some health
systems, heat-sensitive industries and infrastructure.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

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