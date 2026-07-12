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Heat wave continues, thunderstorms chances return by midweek

KIFI
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today at 3:51 PM
Published 4:05 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The heat risk continues with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continuing through Monday. The peak of the heat wave hits Sunday afternoon before gradually cooling down, but still in the 90s for most areas. A return to daily isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms begin on Tuesday.

Mostly clear Sunday night with the overnight low around 61. Some breezes with gusts reaching as high as 24 mph.

Another hot day on tap for with the heat alerts continuing until 9pm Monday night. The Extreme Heat Warning includes the Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

Monday's high will be near 98 under sunny skies. Light wind in the single digits for speeds. Mostly clear in the overnight with the low around 62.

Clouds will move in Tuesday bringing some isolated storm chances for the Central Mountains, Western Wyoming, and Southeast Highlands. Sunny and hot for the Snake River Plain. The daytime high will be near 97. The low will be around 64 under partly cloudy skies.

The system moving in midweek will cool down the daytime highs to the low 90s and bring some isolated thunderstorm chances for some of the valley areas late in the week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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