Skip to Content
Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 13 at 11:50AM MDT until July 14 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
New
Published 11:50 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100 to 105
degrees below 6,000 feet and 90 to 100 degrees between 6,000 and
7,000 feet each day.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest, south
central, southwest, and west central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.