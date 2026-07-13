Skip to Content
Alerts

Extreme Heat Warning issued July 13 at 2:50AM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:52 AM
Published 2:50 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 100.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley,
Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain,
and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.