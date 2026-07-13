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Local Forecast

Extreme heat warnings and heat advisories today with upper 90’s expected

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today at 6:15 AM
Published 5:41 AM

Dangerously hot temps today with extreme heat warnings for many of our counties. Highs 95-100. 

Light winds with a chance of mountains storms and increased moisture flow from the south. Salmon, Challis be on the lookout for some sizzling thunderstorms.

Highs will slowly drop for us into the week with more chances of storms and we return to lower 90s which is still above average for our area. 86 is usual temperatures. 

We hit a record of 103 for Idaho Falls yesterday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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