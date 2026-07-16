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Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued July 16 at 2:23PM MDT until July 16 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 2:23 PM

FFWPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 223 PM MDT, The public reported thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in South Pocatello. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Portions of South Pocatello.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

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