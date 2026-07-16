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Local Forecast

High temps in the 90’s as thunderstorms continue with monsoon moisture

KIFI
By
today at 4:16 PM
Published 3:29 PM

Monsoon moisture will remain in place through next week, keeping daily chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The most active day appears to be Friday, when thunderstorms are expected to be more widespread across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

Thursday night will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures falling to around 60 degrees across the Snake River Plain. While not everyone will see rain, a few storms could linger into the evening hours.

On Friday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening, and some storms may produce gusty winds. Scattered thunderstorms could continue Friday night before gradually winding down, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s.

The weekend forecast looks very similar, with hot temperatures reaching the lower to mid-90s each afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans. While not everyone will see rainfall, localized downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will remain a possibility through the weekend.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday.

  • IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms can produce frequent lightning
    that may in turn produce wildfire starts in receptive fuels.
  • THUNDERSTORMS…In the Sawtooth NF that is north of the Snake
    River, the thunderstorms will be a mixture of wet and dry
    thunderstorms, while south of the Snake River in Zone 427 the
    thunderstorms should be nearly all dry, less than 0.10 of an
    inch rainfall accumulation.
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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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