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Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 11:08AM MDT until July 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 11:08 AM

…Remnants of a Southwest Monsoon Intensifies Friday…

.Coverage of thunderstorms increases tomorrow, with all except the
lower elevations expecting lightning activity to increase as
thunderstorm coverage exceeds 25 percent in many locations. Some
areas in the central Idaho mountains may see wetting rains, but it
will be limited to the highest elevations there.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft
River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the
Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms can produce frequent lightning
that may in turn produce wildfire starts in receptive fuels.

* THUNDERSTORMS…In the Sawtooth NF that is north of the Snake
River, the thunderstorms will be a mixture of wet and dry
thunderstorms, while south of the Snake River in Zone 427 the
thunderstorms should be nearly all dry, less than 0.10 of an
inch rainfall accumulation.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Erratic winds suddenly gusting to 50 mph are
possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

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