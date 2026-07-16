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Local Forecast

Tracking more heat with chances of showers and thunderstorms continuing

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Published 5:33 AM

Hot and sunny today with a temp of 95.  Chances of unsettled weather are at 20% with showers and storm sneaking through especially at night. 

Winds calm with radar getting lit before 10pm. Clouds show up as well with low 57. 

20-% chance of showers and storms for Friday afternoon to keep us alert and in the mid to upper 90s.  

40% chance of showers and storms for Friday night. Low around 57.

Saturday will be nice and sunny and high of 93. 

20% chance of storms Saturday night and low 59. 

Sunday will be sunny and high of 94. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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