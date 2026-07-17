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Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued July 17 at 2:02PM MDT until July 17 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:02 PM

FFWPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Teton County in eastern Idaho…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Driggs and Victor.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

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