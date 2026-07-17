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Local Forecast

Hot weekend temps with a few thundershowers

KIFI
By
today at 3:58 PM
Published 3:46 PM

We're seeing scattered thunderstorms late Friday, with rain showers. Temperatures will be fairly mild overnight, dropping to around 60° by Saturday morning. Moving into the weekend, we're looking at warmer temperatures with highs getting back to the mid to upper 90's. The southerly flow aloft continues with showers and thunderstorms. Monsoonal moisture remains in place next week with more showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will both be in the mid to upper 90’s throughout the Snake River Plain. Winds will generally be light, unless a thunderstorm is nearby. Overnight lows this weekend will drop to the lower 60’s.

Hot again for Monday, with high temperatures in the mid 90's throughout the Snake River Plain. There will be off-and-on thunderstorms throughout the workweek ahead.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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