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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 1:18AM MDT until July 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:52 AM
Published 1:18 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
411, 413, 422, 427, 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms can produce frequent
lightning that may in turn produce wildfire starts in
receptive fuels.

* THUNDERSTORMS…A mix of wet and dry storms, with wetting rains
possible with stronger storms

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 35 mph with peak gusts nearing 55-60
mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

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