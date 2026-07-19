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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued July 19 at 11:58AM MDT until July 20 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 11:58 AM

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower
Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and Upper Snake River
Plain.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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