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Heat advisory in effect today followed by monsoonal storms through midweek

KIFI
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today at 5:06 AM
Published 5:35 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A heat advisory is in effect for much of Southeast Idaho today from noon to 8 p.m., as temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees. Monsoonal moisture is also anticipated to arrive this evening, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week.

The heat risk is highest today, particularly across the Magic Valley, Snake River Plain and South Hills, where many low elevations are forecast to warm to around 100 degrees. The high temperature today in Idaho Falls is expected to be near 97 degrees, though temperatures will gradually cool through mid-week back to around or slightly below normal levels.

Monsoonal moisture, lifted by southwest flow, will increase beginning this evening, supporting daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through mid to late week. Isolated storms are expected to become more scattered later in the week, potentially bringing locally heavy rainfall and outflow winds ranging from 40 to 50 mph.

High resolution models indicate that activity will be concentrated across central and south-central Idaho during the evening, with storms developing further east during the late night and overnight hours. The chance of precipitation is 50% for both Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing to 60% on Wednesday night.

Daily shower and thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through the mid to late week across Southeast Idaho.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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