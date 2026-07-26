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Red Flag Warning issued July 26 at 10:58AM MDT until July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 10:58 AM

…Increasing wind over the Salmon-Challis Monday…

.High pressure over central Idaho will continue, but wind aloft
will increase over this area and bring stronger wind to locations
that already have low afternoon and early evening humidity. The
wind is not expected to last into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF. For Fire Weather Zone 475, the risk is
mainly a line from Skull Gulch RAWS to Ezra Creek RAWS to the
south. For Fire Weather Zone 476, the risk is mainly on mid-
slopes and ridges that are exposed to the stronger wind.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Moderate wind and very low humidity can lead to rapid
spread of fire and more intense fire in receptive fuels.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

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