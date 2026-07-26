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Slightly cooler temps, but still hot, to start the week

KIFI
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New
today at 2:35 PM
Published 3:01 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The heat advisory will expire Sunday evening and will not be extended for Monday, which is forecast to be slightly cooler, though still very hot. Showers and thunderstorms are not expected to be as widespread Sunday evening or Monday as they have been recently. Wildfire smoke is visible in western areas, including Burley and is forecast to persist through Monday.

Critical to near-critical fire weather conditions prompted a Red Flag warning for Monday for parts of Butte, Lemhi, and Custer counties.

A 20% chance of rain is possible before 7 p.m. tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. Southwest winds of eight to 13 mph could gust up to 22 mph.

Monday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. Light and variable winds will become southwest five to 10 mph in the morning, with gusts potentially reaching 18 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 94 degrees, with winds possibly gusting as high as 18 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, primarily in higher elevations.

Wednesday carries a 20% chance of precipitation, with a slight chance of rain before noon and then showers and thunderstorms possible after noon, reaching a high near 92 degrees.

Forecast models indicate a return to extreme heat by Thursday into next weekend, with drying and warming conditions. Low elevation highs are expected to climb back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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