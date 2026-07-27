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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 12:34AM MDT until July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:52 AM
Published 12:34 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Locally
high gusts are possible due to virga.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Wind and low humidity can lead to rapid spread of
fire and more intense fire in receptive fuels.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

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