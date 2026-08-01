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Heat Advisory issued August 1 at 12:41AM MDT until August 2 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 7:44 AM
Published 12:41 AM

* WHAT…Highs in the mid 90s to around 100.

* WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Lost River Valley, Wood River
Foothills, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Teton Valley, Eastern
Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Bear Lake
Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, and Upper Snake
River Plain.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter, you
can call 211 or visit 211-idaho.communityos.org for assistance
locating appropriate shelter from the heat.

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