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Local Forecast

Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warnings posted

KIFI
By
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:35 PM

High pressure to our south is delivering a very hot forecast throughout the region. We're seeing a few thunderstorms for our Friday evening, but it will be a drier forecast for the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warning for Saturday.

On Saturday, expect sunny and hot conditions. High temperatures will reach the upper 90's and lower 100's. Winds will increase for the afternoon from the southwest around 15-20mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to lower 90's. Breezy for the afternoon with winds around 15 mph, with gusts around 35 mph.

Sunny for Monday, with high temperatures in the mid 80's.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT:

  • WHAT…Temperatures up to 104 expected. Overnight lows will cool into the 60s and low 70s in the affected area, which is 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the time of year.
  • WHERE…Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys, Lost River Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Teton Valley, Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Bear Lake Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, Raft River Region, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday Night.
  • IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Elevations below 5500 feet, the Teton Valley, and the Bear Lake basin are the areas most affected.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 9 PM SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY:

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM Saturday to 9 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

  • WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon and early evening hours both Saturday and Sunday.
  • RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
  • IMPACTS…Wind and low humidity can lead to rapid spread of fire and more intense fire in receptive fuels.
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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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