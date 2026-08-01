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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 1 at 1:39AM MDT until August 2 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 1:39 AM

* WHAT…Very hot temperatures expected this weekend. Highs from 98
to 105 below 5500 feet, 90 to 98 above 5500 feet.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest, south
central, southwest, and west central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase during extreme heat
events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some locations will not see temperatures fall
below 90 degrees until sunset.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to late evening.
Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

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