The Northeast and mid-Atlantic are in for an icy, snowy weekend as winter storm looms

By Eric Zerkel, CNN

(CNN) — A winter storm is gearing up to deal a blow of heavy snow and treacherous ice to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this weekend.

Here are the latest developments:

Around 20 million people are under winter storm alerts from the mid-Atlantic to the Appalachians and into southern Maine, with the storm’s worst expected Saturday to Sunday in parts of the Appalachians and the interior Northeast and New England, including just to the west of Boston.

Most of the major cities along the Northeast’s I-95 corridor appear set to miss out on heavy snow, but by the time the storm exits the coast, it could have wrung out as much as 12 inches of snow and as much as 0.3 inches of ice across the eastern US.

Before the system dishes out winter it will track through the Southeast and into the mid-Atlantic Friday into Saturday, delivering heavy rain and even the threat of some severe storms along the Gulf Coast.

City-by-city look at snow, ice

It appears there won’t be sufficient cold air to churn out much, if any, snow in the snow-starved I-95 corridor.

But other cities, especially in New England, have better snow chances. The storm may not live up to Boston’s notorious snowstorm past, but it could still be the city’s biggest snow from a single storm since February of 2022. And if the 8-12 inches forecast in Hartford, Connecticut, comes to pass it would be the city’s biggest snowstorm since February 2021.

Here’s what to expect in more detail:

DC and Baltimore areas : For downtown areas, the greatest chance for snowfall is expected Saturday morning before mainly turning to a wintery mix through Sunday morning, when a brief return to snowfall is possible. At this point, the downtown areas are not expected to see an inch of snowfall. The greatest chance for snow is north and west of I-95, where up to 5 inches are possible – and even bigger totals are possible west of I-81.

For downtown areas, the greatest chance for snowfall is expected Saturday morning before mainly turning to a wintery mix through Sunday morning, when a brief return to snowfall is possible. At this point, the downtown areas are not expected to see an inch of snowfall. The greatest chance for snow is north and west of I-95, where up to 5 inches are possible – and even bigger totals are possible west of I-81. Philadelphia area : For the downtown area, the greatest chance for snowfall is Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with rain being the main precipitation Saturday afternoon and through the overnight hours. The greatest chance for snow is north and west of the city, where State College and Harrisburg could see 4-7 inches of snowfall, with 5-8 inches possible for the Poconos. Precipitation should start Saturday evening and finish by Sunday morning.

For the downtown area, the greatest chance for snowfall is Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with rain being the main precipitation Saturday afternoon and through the overnight hours. The greatest chance for snow is north and west of the city, where State College and Harrisburg could see 4-7 inches of snowfall, with 5-8 inches possible for the Poconos. Precipitation should start Saturday evening and finish by Sunday morning. New York City area : Rain and snow are set to begin around 1 p.m. Saturday. Less than an inch of snow is expected in the five boroughs and Long Island, with the greatest chance late Sunday morning and afternoon. Snow chances rise north and east of the city into the Hudson Valley with up to 10 inches possible and similar totals expected in coastal areas of Connecticut.

Rain and snow are set to begin around 1 p.m. Saturday. Less than an inch of snow is expected in the five boroughs and Long Island, with the greatest chance late Sunday morning and afternoon. Snow chances rise north and east of the city into the Hudson Valley with up to 10 inches possible and similar totals expected in coastal areas of Connecticut. Boston area: Snowfall is expected to begin late Saturday, dropping 1-2 inches before dumping another 3-5 inches through Sunday night. Higher totals of 6-12 inches are possible west of I-95 in places like Worcester, Massachusetts.

Further south, areas of the Appalachians could see up to two inches of snowfall and ice accumulations as thick as 0.3 inches. Winter storm watches are in effect from western North Carolina to western Virginia beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday afternoon.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.