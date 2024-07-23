Famed national park evacuated in Canada as fires threaten the area

By Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

(CNN) — Dangerous wildfires forced a town and a major national park in Canada’s Alberta Province to evacuate overnight Monday.

Evacuation orders were issued around 10 p.m. for “everyone” in Jasper – home to around 4,000 residents – and Jasper National Park, according to the province’s emergency alert system. Just an hour later, an updated alert urged the evacuation to be completed within five hours.

Multiple fires are burning in Jasper National Park, which is closed Tuesday. Jasper National Park is one of Canada’s most popular parks and drew in nearly 2.5 million visitors last year, according to Parks Canada.

Details on the exact location, extent and containment level of the fires threatening the Jasper area were still unavailable as of Tuesday morning.

“This is an evolving situation,” the park said on social media early Tuesday morning. “Parks Canada fire personnel will continue assessing the wildfires at sunrise.”

Evacuees fled in darkness with little time to prepare.

The early stages of the evacuation were complicated by the location of the fires, which forced most of the traffic west toward British Columbia on the region’s Highway 16. By the earliest hours of Tuesday morning, some traffic was allowed to travel east.

“Only when roadside fire conditions permit, small groups of escorted vehicles will be directed east on Highway 16,” an emergency alert stated.

Officials in neighboring British Columbia mobilized quickly to support evacuees.

“BC communities large and small along (evacuation) routes are doing what we can to get gas stations open, direct folks to rest areas, open welcome centres, and provide support,” Bowinn Ma, British Columbia Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, posted on social media early Tuesday morning.

The wildfires are some of the at least 170 fires burning in Alberta province amid worsening fire activity in recent days.

Canada raised the country’s national preparedness level for wildfires to the highest level last Monday. This means the “potential for emerging significant wildland fires is high to extreme,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Showers and periods of breezy conditions are possible in the Jasper evacuation zone, especially early Tuesday. Any wet weather could help firefighters control fire spread, but breezy conditions may cause fire behavior to become erratic at times.

Wednesday will be largely dry and breezy in the area before widespread showers arrive Thursday morning and steady rain arrives by the evening. Depending on exactly how the fires behave early this week, fire crews may be able to make notable containment progress Thursday.

Wildfires have burned more than 5 million acres in Canada this year, which is right around average for late July. Despite millions of acres burned, this year’s fire season is pacing well below last year’s record-breaking, devastating season.

CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller contributed to this report.

