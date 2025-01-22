Unprecedented winter storm paralyzes Gulf Coast with record-breaking snow

By Hanna Park, Robert Shackelford and Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A major winter storm slammed the US Gulf Coast Tuesday, blanketing parts of a region largely unaccustomed to extreme winter weather with record-breaking snowfall.

The storm impacted 1,500 miles of the Deep South from the Texas Gulf Coast to the Atlantic coast of the Carolinas, causing widespread closures and travel disruptions, including stranded motorists and thousands of canceled flights.

The storm, along with the brutal cold that helped cause it, is blamed for at least nine deaths.

The snowfall that dazzled Southerners unaccustomed to significant accumulation is over, but the cold is sticking around and keeping slippery conditions in place. Many cities are begging residents to avoid driving as the sun melts snow that then refreezes, increasing the danger on roadways.

Snowfall records broken

New Orleans shattered its modern all-time daily snowfall record on Tuesday, receiving 8 inches of snow, far surpassing the previous record of 2.7 inches. The city has recorded more snowfall this month than Anchorage, Alaska, which has seen nearly two inches in January. The Big Easy typically sees measurable snow only about once per decade.

Other Southern cities also broke long-standing snowfall records:

Mobile, Alabama, reported 7.5 inches, exceeding the previous 3.6-inch record from 1973.

Pensacola, Florida, recorded 7.6 inches, surpassing its 2.3-inch record from 1954.

Milton, Florida, had a preliminary total of 8.8 inches, potentially breaking the state-wide snow record.

Deadly conditions

Nationwide, at least nine deaths have been reported due to the severe cold affecting large parts of the country and the winter storm. On Tuesday, at least five people died in a vehicle accident caused by icy conditions in Zavala County, Texas, Sheriff Eusevio Salinas told CNN. Four of the victims were ejected from their vehicle as it wrecked on a bridge.

Authorities are also investigating two deaths in Austin as potentially cold-related, though the medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the causes. In Georgia, officials reported one hypothermia-related death, noting the individual had been outside the previous night.

While the wintry storm has had a visceral impact on the Gulf region, below-freezing temperatures are also affecting much of the US. An 80-year-old man in Milwaukee is suspected to have died from hypothermia after falling outdoors early Sunday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Below-freezing weather helped law enforcement in Oklahoma catch a fugitive. A man accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser during a pursuit and then leading authorities on a foot chase was caught less than three hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase ended after the suspect entered a stranger’s home and asked them to call the sheriff because he had decided it was too cold to stay on the run, the sheriff’s office told CNN affiliate KOCO.

As temperatures plunged below freezing this week, the plight of those experiencing homelessness became increasingly dire.

In San Antonio, Mariah Pena and Daniel Vertiz felt the weight of this reality when Pena found a woman seeking refuge in their dog kennel on the porch Sunday, CNN affiliate KSAT reported. Startled yet desperate, the woman explained that she had nowhere else to turn.

Though the couple hesitated to invite a stranger into their home, they felt an imperative to help, thinking that even a makeshift shelter would offer respite from the life-threatening cold. “Who knows what could have happened if she were left out on the streets?” Vertiz told the outlet.

Airport disruptions

Airports in Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida closed Tuesday due to unprecedented snowfall. Issues from the closures rippled into Wednesday.

More than 1,200 flights have been canceled nationwide as of Wednesday morning, primarily affecting routes to and from Texas and Louisiana, according to FlightAware.

In Mississippi, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport has closed its terminal and runway until conditions improve. Airports in Mobile, Tallahassee and Jacksonville halted and are aiming to reopen at noon Wednesday.

Key closures include both of Houston’s major airports – George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby – as well as Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, where all flights have been canceled and operations expected to resume Wednesday. Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana has also shut down due to icy conditions.

Widespread road closures

With cold weather conditions across the region this week, roads could remain hazardous as snow melts and refreezes.

In Louisiana, Interstate 10 from the Louisiana/Texas state line to Baton Rouge – a roughly 150-mile stretch – was closed in both directions due to “deteriorating road conditions” Wednesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. Nearly 30 state roadways were closed as of Tuesday, including the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway – the nation’s longest bridge over water.

To help treat roads, New Orleans has hired 14 snow plows from an Indiana-based company, city director of homeland security and emergency preparedness Collin Arnold told reporters Tuesday. The initial focus will be on clearing critical routes, while crews will tackle main thoroughfares, he said.

Meanwhile, roads in Alabama’s Escambia, Mobile and Baldwin counties were deemed “impassable” and closed due to the storm’s impact, officials said.

Nineteen counties in Mississippi were still reporting ice on roads and bridges Wednesday morning, with black ice remaining a significant threat, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said on social media. “Until the sun warms us up enough to thaw things down today, please only drive if it’s an emergency!”

In Georgia, state officials held a news conference on Tuesday cautioning residents to stay off the roads, particularly those covered in fresh snow, as conditions were ripe for melting and immediate refreezing. The Georgia State Patrol responded to more than 100 vehicle crashes in a 14-hour period, the Department of Public Safety said.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess, Mary Gilbert, Brandon Miller, Alexandra Skores, Lauren Mascarenhas, Jamiel Lynch, Karina Tsui and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

