Scattered Light Snow Showers

Local Forecast

Spotty snow showers late Monday night and into Tuesday with low accumulations expected. This will be an active week of more scattered snow showers and gusty winds, especially after Wednesday.

Tuesday, A slight chance of snow for the Snake River Plain, snow likely for areas of far eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Highs in the mid 30's.

Wednesday, A few snow showers with the winds picking up. Highs into the lower 30's. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, Cloudy, with a high into the lower 30's. A few mountain snow showers.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of valley snow. Cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's.