A few snow showers, slightly above average temps

Local Forecast

​​​​​Light snow showers with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of this week. The winds will pick up just a bit for Wednesday with a frontal passage. Heavier snow showers are expected in the central and eastern Idaho mountains, with most of the snowfall skipping right over the Plain. We have high pressure to our south with a steady stream of clouds and moisture rolling in from the west. This will keep our temps above average with a lot of the snow heading to the north of us into Montana.

Wednesday, Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the Snake River Plain. Snow likely for the mountains east of the Plain. Highs into the lower to mid 30's with winds 15-35 mph.

Thursday, Mostly cloudy with highs into the lower 30's. A few snow showers, mostly into the mountains.

Friday, A few snow showers with highs into the mid to upper 30's.

Saturday, Chance of snow and rain showers, mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.