Scattered rain and snow showers with slightly warmer temps

Local Forecast

Scattered rain and snow showers for Friday and Sunday with a couple of systems moving through. Above average temps will lead to melting snow and a wintry mix of showers. Winds will be light at around 10 mph.

Friday, a winery mix with rain and snow showers. Highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Saturday, a slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy with highs into the mid 30's.

Sunday, Scattered rain and snow showers with highs close to 40°.

Monday, A slight chance of snow with highs into the mid 30's.