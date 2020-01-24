More chances of rain and snow, Sunday and Tuesday

Local Forecast

Patchy fog overnight and into Saturday morning with leftover moisture hanging around from Friday's snow/rain showers. A brief ridge of high pressure works in for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and just some mountain snowfall. Another round of rain and snow will arrive for Sunday and a little bit of Monday. Scattered rain and snow showers will arrive again for Tuesday.

Saturday, patchy fog with a mostly cloudy sky. Chance of snow for the eastern mountains including, Teton Valley, Island Park, Jackson, Star Valley and Swan Valley. Highs into the mid to upper 30's.

Sunday, Rain and snow showers possible with highs close to 40°.

Monday, A slight chance of snow and rain with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Tuesday, Scattered snow and rain showers with highs close to 40°.