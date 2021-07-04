Severe Thunderstorms Continuing into Monday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We currently have some showers and thunderstorms in the area. Rain showers are lining up in the Central Idaho Mountains and two good sized, heavy thunderstorms are right on Rexburg, and Malad City/Preston. These heavier thunderstorms have strong wind gusts and hail with them. All storms are moving up toward the northeast at a good steady rate. We do have breezy conditions through the area, but it can be very gusty up to 40 and 50 mph underneath these storms. Temperatures tonight should drop down to the 60's and the rain will look to continue overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Rain should continue into tomorrow, but mainly on the east side of the region in Western Wyoming and extreme eastern Idaho. Some of these can be heavy at times like today. Temperatures take a slight drop to the mid 80's tomorrow with a slight cold front working through and winds should remain calm except with the occasional isolated rain shower.

LONG TERM: Moisture and rain is knocked out of the picture for Tuesday. Besides a slight chance of a shower mid-week, we aren't looking for rain chances again for awhile. Temperatures though do not take a break and we will be looking at temperatures in the low to upper 90's throughout the week.