Snow with an artic blast coming

Snow arrives into mountains for the afternoon and winds today will be gusty at times, SW 15-35 mph. Highs of the valley in the 40's, cloudy, and wind chills will make it feel like 32-35 most of the afternoon in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

Accumulations are about 1-2" for eastern highlands and Jackson, flakes and dust fly through the valley with no major challenge. Remaining moisture that's frozen is always a concern, so caution advised when walking, overpasses, interchanges.

Foggy start and freezing conditions this morning can create some slick conditions. Be cautious and prepared. We'll have more cold air plow into the state with the frontal passage and temperatures will return to low 30's for highs and teens at night with some single digits lows in mountain communities.