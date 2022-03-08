Winter Weather Advisory for the I-15 corridor today through tomorrow morning, from Rupert to Island Park and Winter Storm Warning for our eastern highlands east of the I-15 corridor and western Wyoming, including Jackson into tomorrow morning. Anywhere from 2-6+" in accumulations for mountain areas and blowing snow is a major headline.

Snow this afternoon for valley locations. It will be a dreary day with mostly clouds around, high around freezing at 31. Winds gusting from the WSW 10-25mph. Blowing and drifting snow will make for some hazardous travel at times, where visibility could be an issue. Snow continues into primetime tonight and arctic air pushes temps into the single digits. Wind chills head to subzero numbers around -5. WNW winds gusting 10-20mph. Totals for snow range 1-2 inches and 2+" to 6 inches into ranges and eastern highlands/western Wyoming.

Wednesday morning brings continued snowy conditions to begin the day with snowfall tapering off, outside of any inversions and timing of this storm. Sun to follow as pressure builds for high and dry conditions. We're shivering with arctic air plunging in for colder temperatures tomorrow and a high of 25. Wind chills will make it feel like it's in the -5 to -10 degree range with gust to 25mph, during the day! Even colder for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, where lows bottom out to -5 below, with out wind chill (-15 to -20 below). Highs Thursday with clear conditions and only 17 for the high.

A POWERFUL WINTER STORM COULD CREATE VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS IN THE BACKCOUNTRY. THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WARNING AREA WILL LIKELY RISE TO HIGH. * WHERE...FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHERN UTAH A SOUTHEAST IDAHO, INCLUDING THE BEAR RIVER RANGE. * WHEN...TUESDAY, MARCH 8, 2022 - 6:00 AM TO WEDNESDAY 9 - 6:00 AM. * IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOWFALL AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. HUMAN TRIGGERED AND NATURAL AVALANCHES WILL BECOME LIKELY. PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN, AND STAY OFF AND OUT FROM UNDER SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES.