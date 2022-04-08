Sunny start and warmer Friday but…..

High pressure releases its grip on our area and flattens and opens gateway for more moving air and a cold front to push in here for tonight. It will be a beautiful start today and sunny for the beginning of our morning with warmer highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's. We hit 59 yesterday at Idaho Falls, whereas average temperatures are usually at 55. Winds today from NNE at 5-15 mph with gusts potentially hitting 20+mph. Showers are slightly present after midnight and we'll see more of that blowing dust/dirt to create a haze and possibly cause air irritation and eye irritation, if you are sensitive while outdoors. It's also another good time to get any outdoor activities done before tomorrow and secure any loose items in your yard or at your business with winds expected to pick up as more impulses pass through eastern Idaho into the weekend and next week. Get ahead of the storm.

Highs today will be around 70, lows in the 30's tonight and cloudiness increases and blows through tonight. Once the front drives by, our highs tomorrow drop 20 degrees into the 50's, 20's tomorrow night, and only in the 40's for the next 7 days. Shower chances are at their highest on Sunday and Tuesday with cold rains and possibility of mountain snows, that we'll forecast further as we get closer. It will be cold next week, hold off on garden stuff.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather