today at 4:24 PM
Scattered snow with gusty winds for Tuesday

KIFI Weather

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow and rain with a few thunderstorms. Lows into the mid to lower 20's with winds at 15-25 MPH, gusts 30-40 MPH. We could see a some spots in the Snake River Plain accumulate a couple of inches of snowfall.

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the mid 30's. Winds at 15-25 MPH, with gusts at 20-30 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's with winds at 10-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies, highs into the lower 40's.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 40's.

Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service Pocatello ID:
Rain and Snow Possible Along With Strong Winds.

Rain and snow will continue into this afternoon and early evening. Snow levels will drop to valley floors with a cold front in the next few hours. Lower elevations should see generally less than 1 inch, with locally higher amounts on benches. With the cold front, strong winds gusting to near 50 mph may produce near whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier snow. Snow showers and gusty winds will persist overnight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches in lower elevations, and 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, especially with frontal passage into this evening.
  • WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida Pass, and Island Park.
  • WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out conditions with frontal passage in the late afternoon into early evening. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

