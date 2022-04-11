Scattered snow with gusty winds for Tuesday
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow and rain with a few thunderstorms. Lows into the mid to lower 20's with winds at 15-25 MPH, gusts 30-40 MPH. We could see a some spots in the Snake River Plain accumulate a couple of inches of snowfall.
TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers with highs into the mid 30's. Winds at 15-25 MPH, with gusts at 20-30 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's with winds at 10-20 MPH.
THURSDAY: A chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies, highs into the lower 40's.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid 40's.
Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service Pocatello ID:
Rain and Snow Possible Along With Strong Winds.
Rain and snow will continue into this afternoon and early evening. Snow levels will drop to valley floors with a cold front in the next few hours. Lower elevations should see generally less than 1 inch, with locally higher amounts on benches. With the cold front, strong winds gusting to near 50 mph may produce near whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier snow. Snow showers and gusty winds will persist overnight.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches in lower elevations, and 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, especially with frontal passage into this evening.
- WHERE…Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida Pass, and Island Park.
- WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Near white out conditions with frontal passage in the late afternoon into early evening. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
