Chance of snow for Wednesday with cold temperatures

Slightly warmer weather for Wednesday with some isolated snow shower and breezy winds. Another storm arrives this Thursday, with scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts. There will be a very tight gradient from almost no snow to higher forecasted amounts within the advisory area.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

FORECAST

OVERNIGHT: Snow showers with some thunder possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low's into the mid teens. West wind 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts at 20-30 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of snow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 30's with winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow and gusty winds with highs into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain.