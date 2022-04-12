Chance of snow for Wednesday with cold temperatures
Slightly warmer weather for Wednesday with some isolated snow shower and breezy winds. Another storm arrives this Thursday, with scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts. There will be a very tight gradient from almost no snow to higher forecasted amounts within the advisory area.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
- WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FORECAST
OVERNIGHT: Snow showers with some thunder possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low's into the mid teens. West wind 10 to 20 MPH, with gusts at 20-30 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: A chance of snow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 30's with winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered snow and gusty winds with highs into the lower 40's for the Snake River Plain.
