Sun and some showers with less wind

A break from continuous showers today and less wind. Some sun will join us and you may need your sunglasses on occasion. It is still chilly with highs only in the 30's (35-39) and wind chills make for a rough frigid morning. Feels like temperatures in the single digits and even below zero in to mountain communities.

A warm front approaches later and showers may rebound into mid afternoon and tonight with winds picking up NNW 5-15+mph, especially overnight. Lows tonight still in the middle teens and an eventual warm up tomorrow with highs back into the 40's before a break on Good Friday.

Wet Saturday is in the forecast as temperatures head into the 50's and possible thundershower to help us feel more like spring, right? Cold front breaks that down and clears things somewhat for a partly sunny Easter Sunday with highs in the 40's and breezy conditions, so ultimately cooler with wind chills.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

208-534-9957