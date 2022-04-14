Snow and rain showers

Snow showers this morning with overcast conditions and light winds with slick roads and some fog possible. Allow extra time for travel and low beam head lights for the ride today. Highs will be more mild, into the mid 40's with SSW winds 10-20+ mph. A transition to rain in the lower valley later as the front passes through the area. Lows tonight will still be cold in the 20's and teens for mountain communities.

Here's the good news: Good Friday will be somewhat dry, still overcast but better for travel and warmer. Highs in the 50's. Winds will be variable 5-10mph.

Saturday morning starts will early pre-sunrise showers and a break for Easter egg hunting about 9am with overcast conditions, until more rain and snow move over the region with another frontal boundary. Highs in the 40's and 50's.

Timing of the aforementioned front, allows, at this point, for Easter to be cloudy and dry and in the 50's. Monday brings more warmth and some sun with highs above normal and into the 60's. Yay!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

208-534-9957