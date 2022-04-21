Rain and snow for Friday
A storm system is moving into the region for Thursday night. We'll see the potential for some snow mixed with rain for areas of the Snake River Plain.
OVERNIGHT: Showers with gusty winds, lows into the upper 30's, with wind speeds at 15-30 MPH
FRIDAY: Snow and rain showers with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Daytime highs into the mid to upper 40's, with wind speeds at 15-35 MPH.
SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower 50's with winds at 15-25 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 50's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET…
- WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 13 inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.
- WHERE…Border Summit…Georgetown Summit…Emigration Summit…Geneva Summit…and other areas in the southern and southeast highlands above 6000 feet.
- WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Friday night.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized blowing snow is possible at highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to around 5000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy snow where snowfall is heaviest.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6500 FEET…
- WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 12 inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.
- WHERE…Monida Pass…Pine Creek Pass…Targhee Pass…Raynolds Pass and other locations above 6000 feet in the Big Holes…Island Park area…Clark County and the Lost River Range.
- WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Friday night.
