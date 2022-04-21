Rain and snow for Friday

A storm system is moving into the region for Thursday night. We'll see the potential for some snow mixed with rain for areas of the Snake River Plain.

OVERNIGHT: Showers with gusty winds, lows into the upper 30's, with wind speeds at 15-30 MPH

FRIDAY: Snow and rain showers with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Daytime highs into the mid to upper 40's, with wind speeds at 15-35 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower 50's with winds at 15-25 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 50's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET…

WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest elevations seeing 8 to 13 inches. Wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph are possible.

WHERE…Border Summit…Georgetown Summit…Emigration Summit…Geneva Summit…and other areas in the southern and southeast highlands above 6000 feet.

WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT Friday night.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Localized blowing snow is possible at highest elevations. Snow levels may drop for a short period to around 5000 feet for a quick shot of wet and slushy snow where snowfall is heaviest.

