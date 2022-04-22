Chance of a few showers for Saturday

An area of low pressure moving through Utah will continue to spin up some rain and snow showers for Friday night. We'll see slightly better weather for Saturday, with a slight chance of rain and winds into the teens and 20's. For Sunday, a weak wave behind this latest storm, may bring some light rain and snow showers to the eastern mountains near the Wyoming border.

OVERNIGHT: A chance of showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow. Cloudy skies and a low into the mid to upper 30's. North northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH, gusts as high as 30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies, a high into the mid 50's. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid to upper 50's.

MONDAY: Sunny, with a high into the lower to mid 60's.