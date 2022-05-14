Much calmer day for Sunday

TONIGHT: We will see isolated rain showers move their way across the continental Divide and along the Tetons in WY into the early evening hours. All showers should be gone by the late night hours. Winds will slowly decrease into the late evening hours after staying pretty breezy between 15-25 mph. Calm winds are expected overnight. Low temperatures get down to the 30's for the mountains and 40's for the valleys.

TOMORROW: A more pleasant day is in store for Sunday with the winds finally being light during the daytime hours. Winds are expected to stay between 5-10 mph. We will have most of the day clear of rain showers until the evening hours. At that time, we will look for isolated thunderstorms in central ID and a stray thunderstorm or two to go through Magic Valley and the Snake River Plain. Some of these thunderstorms may produce hail at times. High temperatures warm up a lot for tomorrow by getting up to the 60's in the mountains and 70's and 80's for the valleys.

LONG TERM: We will have more stray 10 to 20% chances to receive rain showers and thunderstorms for the beginning of the work week. Wednesday gives us greater scattered chances for valley rain and mountain snow and we will look to continue with wet weather up until Friday. Winds ramp right back up to be very gusty starting on Monday and then continuing for most of the work week with the windiest day looking to be on Thursday. High's stay very warm in the 70's all the way until Thursday. On Thursday, high's drop a lot down to the 50's and even 40's. High's only slightly increase into the 50's and 60's by next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING for American Falls Reservoir.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Roberts, Across the Arco Desert including Mud Lake, INL, Atomic

City and Craters of the Moon.