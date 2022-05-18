Wind Advisory issued for Thursday; chance of rain with gusty winds

A deepening area of low pressure and cold front are moving into the region. We'll look for gusty winds through Thursday and Friday with a chance of wet weather.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY:

WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

WHERE…Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony.

WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with a low into the upper 40's. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

THURSDAY: Gusty winds with a chance of rain, mostly cloudy with some clearing through the day. Highs into the mid 50's with winds at 25-30 mph, with gusts 40-55 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high into the upper 50's, winds at 15-35 MPH.