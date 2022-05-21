Isolated Mountain Snow showers with stray valley rain showers for Sunday

TONIGHT: We currently have isolated mountain snow showers across central ID and along the ID/WY border that will continue into the late night hours. For everyone else in the valleys and southern highlands, we can expect a calm night with partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay calm between 5-10 mph for the night ahead. Low temperatures get down to the upper 30's and lower 40's for the early morning so there isn't any freeze warnings this time for the morning.

TOMORROW: More mountain snow showers will be in store for the mountains of central ID and western WY with a few stray rain showers and thunderstorms possibly getting into the Snake River Plain in the afternoon. Winds will continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures stay consistent in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

LONG TERM: Isolated mountain mixed showers and stray valley rain showers will continue into the work week for Monday and Tuesday. The entire region dries out for Wednesday and Thursday before we get our next major system in on Friday giving us scattered rain showers. We head into next weekend then with leftover isolated rain showers. Winds will ramp up again, but not until Thursday and those rapid winds will continue into next weekend. High temperatures will slowly increase throughout the work week. We have high's in the 60's still to begin the week, high's up to the 70's for Wednesday, and then high's up to the 80's for Thursday. Cool down starts then on Friday cooling our high's back to the upper 50's and 60's for next weekend.