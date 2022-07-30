Very hot and sunny for Sun-day

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers are currently moving through SE Idaho and will continue to stick around there for the next few hours. Besides that, the rest of the region will expect mostly clear skies throughout the night. Winds will look to be mostly calm between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 50's.



SUNDAY: Sunny skies will be present over the entire region during the entire day and we will have no rain chances. Winds will be between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will increase to where we could see record high temperatures be broken. High's expected in the low 90's to upper 90's.



LONG TERM: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will come back late on Monday evening and continue into Tuesday. These rain showers look to provide good rainfall accumulation and will provide rain to the valleys too. Stray showers remain on Wednesday before we get a round of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Things then look to dry up for the following weekend. Winds will stay a little breezy between 10-20 mph in the long term. High temperatures decrease slightly for Monday before dropping a lot on Tuesday. By Tuesday, high's are expected to go down to the upper 70's and lower 80's. High's will stay there all the way until next weekend when they increase back into the 90's.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY for the eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Marsh and Arbon Highlands and the Wood River Foothills.