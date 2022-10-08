More beautiful sunshine on the way for Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy skies will be across the region tonight with no chances for any rain showers. Winds will be calm. Low temperatures get down to the upper 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny conditions will be found across the region with patchy morning fog present more towards western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures stay in the upper 60's to mid 70's.



LONG TERM: We continue with the sunny skies for one more day on Monday before getting some isolated rain showers on Tuesday. Rain showers are more likely up by the Continental Divide, Upper Snake River Plain, and western WY with stray rain showers for everyone else. We then dry up quickly for Wednesday before continuing to stay dry all the way into next weekend. Winds will ramp up on Monday and Tuesday to be between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph before they calm down for the rest of the week. High temperatures stay in the low 70's for Monday before dropping to the low to mid 60's for Tuesday. Tuesday night looks to have our first freeze for many areas with lows down to the upper 20's. High temperatures slightly increase for the rest of the week starting on Thursday back into the upper 60's.