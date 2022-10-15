Similar great conditions in store for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will be found across the region tonight with no chances for any rain showers. Winds will calm down into the evening hours to be between 5-10 mph. Lows go back down into the lower 30's and upper 20's.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies await us for Sunday. Winds will be calmer then by only being between 5-15 mph. High temperatures stay the same and will be in the upper 60's to lower 70's.



LONG TERM: Not much change is coming for the work week with dry conditions still persisting into the long term. However, we do see a hint at a good bit of snow and rain coming for next weekend. Winds look to remain calm in the long term. High temperatures stay in the upper 60's throughout the week until cooler weather comes in possibly next weekend with high's looking to go down to the 40's and lower 50's