Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 5:25 PM
Published 5:27 PM

Similar great conditions in store for Sunday

KIFI - Evan Thomason

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will be found across the region tonight with no chances for any rain showers.  Winds will calm down into the evening hours to be between 5-10 mph.  Lows go back down into the lower 30's and upper 20's.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies await us for Sunday.  Winds will be calmer then by only being between 5-15 mph.  High temperatures stay the same and will be in the upper 60's to lower 70's.

LONG TERM: Not much change is coming for the work week with dry conditions still persisting into the long term.  However, we do see a hint at a good bit of snow and rain coming for next weekend.  Winds look to remain calm in the long term.  High temperatures stay in the upper 60's throughout the week until cooler weather comes in possibly next weekend with high's looking to go down to the 40's and lower 50's

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content